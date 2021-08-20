KBI: Augusta man shot by officer is now in jail

UPDATE: The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Barrye Lightner was released from the hospital Sunday night. From there, authorities booked him into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and multiple probation violations. He has not been charged yet in connection to the officer-involved shooting incident.

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Augusta Department of Public Safety released the identity of the man shot by police as 49-year-old Barrye Lightner of Augusta.

Barrye Lightner

On Saturday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Lightner was wanted on outstanding warrants. An officer approached him at a convenience store in the 600 block of W. 7th in Augusta at 8:25 p.m. Friday.

The KBI investigation says Lightner showed a knife and moved towards a police officer. The officer gave commands to Lightner, but he did not obey. The officer then shot Lightner in the hands, and then Lightner cut his own throat.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures.

Lightner was last listed in serious and stable condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident. Because an officer was involved in a shooting, the KBI is investigating.