LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers and Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting in Leon on Thursday afternoon.

KSN spoke with some residents in the town who said an incident occurred at a bank around 2 p.m. Bank officials say that none of the employees are hurt.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they were notified by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office that deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 53-year-old James Watts of Leon. Deputies were following his vehicle when he parked at Vintage Bank at 101 S. Main St. in Leon.

Officers attempted to call Watts out of his vehicle, but he ignored commands. Watts then exited the vehicle armed with a pistol. After repeated attempts to tell Watts to drop the gun, Watts reached the entrance of the bank.

As Watts attempted to enter the bank, three deputies fired at and shot Watts several times.

Deputies rendered first aid and Watts was taken to a Wichita hospital. Surgery was performed, and he is in critical but stable condition.

The KBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, and findings will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney.