Officer-involved shooting reported in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced Wednesday that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Junction City.

Officers from the Junction City Police Department and deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:45 a.m. from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired. Officers and deputies responded to the home at 425 W. 2nd St.

The KBI said a perimeter was established, and the woman was able to get out of the home. Authorities made attempts to contact 70-year-old James Marsh. When he exited the house at approximately 3:20 a.m., he was holding a shotgun and fired shots at police. One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer returned fire, striking Marsh. No law enforcement officers were injured.

EMS responded, treated Marsh, and then transported him to Stormont Vail in Topeka. He underwent surgery and is currently in fair condition.

The KBI will turn over their finding in the investigation to the Geary County Attorney for review.

