Officer says he was handed McDonald’s coffee inscribed with expletive

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Herington police officer who stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant on his way to work claims he was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was headed to work Saturday when he stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley.

Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a “free lunch” and that “A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it.” He said the officer has never met the McDonald’s employee.

The owner of the Junction City McDonald’s, Dana Cook, said they have video showing it wasn’t their employee.

The owner sent KSNT News this message:

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.” DANA COOK, MCDONALD’S

Hornaday spent Saturday at the McDonald’s looking at the security tape but couldn’t find any evidence.

