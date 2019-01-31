Officer training for using force Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Video

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) - On the heels of the latest officer involved shooting in the Wichita area, KSN reached out to the Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center to talk training and what officers learn to do before and during the decisions made to draw a weapon.

"We train for a lot of scenarios, and prepare for anything we can," says Narciso Narvais, the defensive tactics coordinator for the Law Enforcement Training Center. "But we can't train for 100-percent of all scenarios."

There have been three officer involved shootings recently in the Wichita area. And, while Narvais says the use of force is part of what officers learn, they also learn when not to use force.

"If an officer has a decision made he has to draw (thier) weapon from a holster, circumstances have risen to where their life or the life of someone else may be in danger," says Narvais. "And they will do what they need to do to make sure that circumstance is addressed and handled safely. If the actual decision comes to deploy it, another set of rules comes into play."

The law enforcement training center offers classes where officers learn that when drawing a weapon, they have options.

"Split decisions have to be made. Not every time is there a chance to back someone down," says Narvais. "But officers learn to give commands or (give) the opportunity for someone to stand down."

Realistically, Narvais says, very few officers will go an entire career without discharging a weapon. But the Law Enforcement Training Center goes over multiple different scenarios to teach how to use force.

Narvais says, while they can't train for 100-percent of all scenarios, the months of training helps ingrain in officers how to respond.

"Where we have to physically engage somebody, we have to have some sort of response to manage it safely," said Narvais. "for everybody involved and that's where the six months of academy training comes in."

The academy teaches hands-on shooting at a shooting range, book work on how to handle legal aspects of the job and defensive tactics.

"Again... you can't train for everything, but the training helps ingrain officers to think on their feet," said Narvais.