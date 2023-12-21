WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As you make your holiday plans, especially for New Year’s Eve, authorities want you to choose a designated driver if you plan to drink alcohol.

People who try to drink and drive may find themselves arrested or worse. The New Year’s holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Beginning around Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 2, many Kansas police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Kansas Highway Patrol will participate in the New Year’s Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be looking for drunk and impaired drivers.

“If you are going to be using any impairing substance – don’t even consider driving,” Sergeant Michael Jausel, SCSO, said in a news release. “Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out. Make the right choice, the sober choice, do it now.”