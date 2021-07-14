38-year-old man and 3-year-old child injured in south Wichita shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of East MacArthur Wednesday evening. The call came in around 7 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old male and a 3-year-old child that had gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, but were conscious they left.

Police are investigating how the incident transpired and interviewed witnesses and family members.

Officers stressed the importance of firearms safety and the importance of keeping them away from children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories