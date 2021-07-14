38-year-old man and 3-year-old child injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of East MacArthur Wednesday evening. The call came in around 7 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old male and a 3-year-old child that had gunshot wounds. They were both were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, but were conscious they left.

Police are investigating how the incident transpired and interviewed witnesses and family members.

Officers stressed the importance of firearms safety and the importance of keeping them away from children.