Official Chiefs barbecue and hot sauces feature Mahomes, others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — True to the team’s Kansas City roots, the Chiefs now have an official line of barbecue and hot sauces.

KC-based Spicin Foods has announced an agreement to sell the sauces, with three products launching on Friday, May 28.

First, a six-pack of limited-edition sauces will feature Chiefs players on the bottle packaging. Label designs show Patrick Mahomes celebrating on a “Kansas City Reaper BBQ Sauce” design, as well as other players on various flavors.

Picture of Mahomes sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Picture of Tyreek Hill sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Picture of Frank Clark sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Picture of Clyde Edwards-Helaire sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Picture of Tyrann Mathieu sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Picture of Chris Jones sauce label. Picture courtesy of Spicin Foods.

Two other sauces will go on sale in individual bottles. Arrowhead Smoke BBQ Sauce will help celebrate “Kansas City’s unmatched tailgate culture,” and the 142.2 dB Hot Sauce pays “homage to the world record-setting crowd roar of Chiefs fans,” according to Spicin Foods.

“As diehard Chiefs fans, we want to create products that help fans express their team pride, whether it’s tailgating at Arrowhead or enjoying a summer barbecue,” Jeff Hinds, Spicin Foods president and COO, said.

Fist sales will be available exclusively in 60 area Hy-Vee stores and online on the Spicin Foods website.

This is the first deal of its kind between a retailer and an NFL club.