GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gardner, Kansas, say a 19-year-old man has died in a crash there.
Television station WDAF reports that the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35.
Investigators say the man’s northbound car missed an exit, launched into a grassy area, and rolled. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had not released his name by Monday morning. An investigation into the crash continues.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- Settlement resolves dispute on protests at Kansas Statehouse
- Officials: 19-year-old Kansas man killed in Gardner crash
- T.J.’s Forecast: Another round of showers and storms on the table
- 2 arrested after teen critically injured in Great Bend shooting Saturday night