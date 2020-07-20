Officials: 19-year-old Kansas man killed in Gardner crash

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gardner, Kansas, say a 19-year-old man has died in a crash there.

Television station WDAF reports that the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35.

Investigators say the man’s northbound car missed an exit, launched into a grassy area, and rolled. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released his name by Monday morning. An investigation into the crash continues.

