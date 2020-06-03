Officials: Blaze that destroyed business intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Topeka say a blaze that destroyed an unoccupied business on the south side of the city was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department said Wednesday in a news release that the fire at the payday loan business was reported around 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building, which was once a gas station. A fire report says the initial investigation showed the fire was the result of arson.

No one was injured. Fire officials say it was the second fire at the business in recent months. A fire in late February at the Loansmart business caused some $100,000 in damage.

