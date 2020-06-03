Officials: Blaze that destroyed business intentionally set

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSN file

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Topeka say a blaze that destroyed an unoccupied business on the south side of the city was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department said Wednesday in a news release that the fire at the payday loan business was reported around 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building, which was once a gas station. A fire report says the initial investigation showed the fire was the result of arson.

No one was injured. Fire officials say it was the second fire at the business in recent months. A fire in late February at the Loansmart business caused some $100,000 in damage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories