Officials investigating man’s drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials are trying to determine why a man whose body was pulled from the Lake of the Ozarks was in the water.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 55-year-old James Jensen, of Kansas City, Missouri, was pulled from the lake on Tuesday after someone reported seeing a body floating in a cove off the main channel.

Investigators say Jensen was last seen on Sunday and is believed to have drowned.

Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green told the Kansas City Star that investigators are trying to figure out exactly when Jensen went into the water and why. An autopsy is planned.