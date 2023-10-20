WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City, county and state leaders, along with representatives from the United Way and HumanKind Ministries, making progress on a solution for winter housing for the homeless.

HumanKind said it can’t house as many people as it has in the past and has found a space owned by the city that will house 250 people. It will cost $700,000; however, the organization said they can only fund $200,000 for it.

“We definitely need to get through this winter. That is critical. We do not need another 48 people dying out on the street like they did last year,” said Sally Stang, City of Wichita Housing & Community Services Department.

Officials are working to figure out how to fund it for the season.

Another meeting is being scheduled for early November.

KSN News will have more updates on this story tonight on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.