Officials: Older kids in Kansas City area can go to class

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Health officials in Kansas’ largest county are making it easier for older students to head back to class even as coronavirus outbreaks in schools and sports infect hundreds statewide.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County’s health department released new criteria Thursday that allows middle and high schoolers to switch to a hybrid model in which they go in-person part of the time and learn at home the rest as long as there are safety precautions in place such as masks and daily symptoms screenings.

Statewide, Kansas added 1,362 new confirmed and probable cases from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the total to 61,111. Kansas also added 20 more deaths to bring the total to 698.

