Man injured in southeast Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Thursday. It broke out just before 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of S. Ida.

The fire department received information that a person was trapped in the fire. When they arrived, they found a woman who escaped. A man was found on the back porch of the home. He made it out of the fire and was transported to Via Christi St. Francis with critical injuries.

The fire caused extensive damage inside the home. There is no word on what started the fire or the dollar amount in damage.

