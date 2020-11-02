Officials say woman critically injured in Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Topeka say a woman has suffered critical injuries in an apartment fire there.

Television station KSNT reports that the fire broke out overnight, with firefighters responding around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say firefighters entered the burning building and found a 55-year-old woman. Officials say she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Officials had not determined the cause of the fire after preliminary investigation. Officials say the fire started in a single unit of the apartment building.

