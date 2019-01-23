Officials unveil detailed concepts of new baseball stadium Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: City of Wichita) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: City of Wichita) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: City of Wichita) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: City of Wichita) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita officials released detailed concepts of the new baseball stadium Wednesday morning. Last fall, the city announced a Triple-A baseball team was locating to the city.

The stadium will have 6,000 seats and an overall capacity of about 10,000 people. It will include picnic areas, varied dining options, accessible parking spots and shuttle service.

Red brick, limestone and painted steel are core design elements of the stadium.

Groundbreaking for the stadium will be Feb. 13. Construction will start shortly after.

The stadium will open by April 2020.

