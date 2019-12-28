‘Oh my gosh, is my family okay?’: Wichitans react to Beechcraft Explosion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “I had thought maybe a tree had fallen on my roof but unfortunately I had started hearing sirens and thought maybe something had happened across the street at the factory,” said a nearby resident from the Beechcraft plant.

Local residents woke up to a shock Friday morning when a nitrogen pipe ruptured at the Beechcraft plant in Wichita. Debris, scattered across the area by the blast. The explosion was felt well throughout the neighborhood located directly across the street from the plant.

“My first thought was oh my gosh is my family okay? because I was right down the street from it,” said Millie Stewart.

“The whole house shook and I saw even some plates in the cabinets and stuff had moved over a little bit. So yeah, it was pretty intense for that very first part,” said James Copeland.

Other residents say the explosion caused their window blinds to be knocked out of place and startled some of their pets. At first some thought it could be a sonic boom, earthquake, or even a tree falling on their roof.

The shake was accompanied by a loud noise, to give you some context, one Vietnam veteran told KSN he hadn’t heard a noise like that since he was back in Vietnam. The noise took him by surprise. “We’re accustomed to a lot of aircraft noise anyway but not booms like this you know. It worried us. We knew something had happen but didn’t know what,” said Roger Mattingly.

Some of the residents weren’t allowed back into their homes until the scene had been cleared. Many say they knew people who work at the plant and some even had ties to the plant themselves. They told KSN they are keeping those effected in their thoughts and prayers.

