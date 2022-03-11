MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Ohio man was killed Thursday in a crash in southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a BMW 530 Series was westbound on U.S. 54 east of Meade. The BMW was passing a westbound Mack semi and hit Peterbilt semi in the eastbound lanes head-on. The Peterbilt semi left the road and overturned. The BMW hit the saddle tank on the Mack semi.

The driver of the BMW, Joshua Q. Barnes of Cincinnati, Ohio, was killed in the collision. Barnes wasn’t wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP report. Another passenger inside his car was taken to Meade District Hospital with serious injuries. He was properly restrained.

The drivers of both semis were not injured in the crash.