WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County Fire District No. 4 said units were called out Monday night to fight a grass fire. It happened on 42nd Road and 111th Road.

Grass fire burns oil field rig (Courtesy: Cowley County Fire District No. 4)

Chief Randy Hoffman says an oil field rig was damaged. Three units fought the fire, and no one was hurt.

Hoffman says the fire started from a controlled burn on Friday that slowly spread and got out of control. He reminds those that are doing a controlled burn to get a permit.

To receive authorization for any type of outdoor burning in Cowley County, you must call the Winfield 911 Center at 620-221-5447.