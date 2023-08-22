WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Deputies from Osage County in Oklahoma were in Park City, Kansas, on Tuesday, searching a property formerly owned by serial killer Dennis Rader.

The Osage County Sheriff told KSN News investigators were following leads of missing persons possibly related to Rader.

“I can confirm we are working leads on possible murder and missing persons that could be related to BTK,” Undersheriff Gary Upston said.

Investigators worked in the area until about midday. Park City Police Chief Phil Bostian said Osage County called them as a courtesy and said they asked public works to move some cement and do a little digging.

In February 2005, police captured Rader at his Park City home. He murdered 10 people in Wichita from 1974 to 1991. His victims were four members of the Otero family: Joseph, Julie and their children Josephine and Joseph. Shirley Vian, Kathryn Bright, Nancy Fox, Vicki Wegerle, Dolores Davis and Marine Hedge. In June of that year, Rader pleaded guilty to murder. Then in August, a judge sentenced Rader to 10 consecutive life terms for the crime, the maximum the law would allow.

Park City purchased the home where Rader and his family lived. The home was torn down in 2007.