Oklahoma high school football player dies after head injury

YUKON, Okla. (AP) – A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school football player has died after suffering an apparent head injury during a game.

Yanda and Son funeral home says Peter Webb died Sunday at an Oklahoma City hospital. Funeral services are incomplete.

The Oklahoman reports that Webb, who went Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, was injured while making a tackle and striking his head on the ground during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Strother Public Schools.

On its Facebook page, Southwest Covenant asked people to pray for Webb, who also played baseball and basketball and whose mother chairs the Christian school’s board of directors.

The school family at Southwest Covenant greatly appreciates the love, prayers, and support that we have been shown amid…

Posted by Southwest Covenant Schools on Monday, September 16, 2019

