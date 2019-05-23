Local

Oklahoma house floats into river

CRESCENT, Okla. (KOCO) - Floodwaters swallowed up a home and carried it away Wednesday in Oklahoma.

The moment was caught on camera as high water forces other residents along the Cimarron River to prepare for evacuations. 

High water is also threatening other homes that are hanging off of an edge as the swollen river rages past.

In addition to evacuations, the flooding has prompted the local utility company to cut of power to some homes.

 
 

