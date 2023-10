WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 59-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash in southern Kansas.

It happened around 4 p.m. in Harper County on southbound Kansas Highway 14 near NW 130th Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Kenworth semi, operated by Nelse Edward O’Hair of Laverne, Oklahoma, left the road, struck a ditch embankment, rolled and caught fire.

O’Hair was pronounced dead at the scene according to the KHP.