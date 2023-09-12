WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hours after Oklahoma District Attorney Mike Fisher, who covers Osage and Pawnee counties, said there was insufficient information to pursue charges against serial killer BTK of Kansas regarding an Osage County cold case, Sheriff Eddie Virden released information that he has coordinated the formation of a National BTK Task Force.
Sheriff Virden wants assistance in the long-standing Cynthia Dawn Kinney cold case from 1976, located in Pawhuska.
The sheriff says initial findings indicate potential links between Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, with Kinney and additional missing and murdered persons.
Sheriff Virden has assembled a team of renowned experts in the field, including:
- Sheriff Eddie Virden, OCSO
- Undersheriff Gary Upton, OCSO
- James Reed, OCSO
- United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma
- Kansas Department of Corrections
- Sheryl “Mac” McCollum, Task Force Coordinator and CSI
- Kerri Rawson, Advocacy and Suspectology
- Dr. Ann Burgess, Profiling
- Dr. Joni Johnston, PI
- Paul Holes, Cold Case Investigator
- Lisa Ribacoff, Polygraph
- Nancy Grace, Former Prosecutor & Media Personality
- Dr. David Mittelman, DNA Analysis
- Dr. Kristen Mittelman, Probative Evidence
- JoeScott Morgan, Death Investigator
- Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential
- Mareen O’Connell, Retired FBI
- Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, NYPD Homicide
- Peter Hyatt, Statement Analysis
- Kelley Lawson, Forensic Artist
- Trace Sargent, K9
- Ezekiel Avalos, Chautauqua County SO, KS.
- Dr. Alice Gooding, Forensic Anthropologist
- Mellzel Martin, Handwriting Expert
- Francey Hakes, Former US Attorney
- Shera LaPoint, Ancestral Expert
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office will provide regular updates as the investigation progresses.
The OCSO will respond to District Attorney Mike Fisher’s comments at a 2 p.m. press conference today.