WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hours after Oklahoma District Attorney Mike Fisher, who covers Osage and Pawnee counties, said there was insufficient information to pursue charges against serial killer BTK of Kansas regarding an Osage County cold case, Sheriff Eddie Virden released information that he has coordinated the formation of a National BTK Task Force.

Sheriff Virden wants assistance in the long-standing Cynthia Dawn Kinney cold case from 1976, located in Pawhuska.

The sheriff says initial findings indicate potential links between Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, with Kinney and additional missing and murdered persons.

Sheriff Virden has assembled a team of renowned experts in the field, including:

Sheriff Eddie Virden, OCSO

Undersheriff Gary Upton, OCSO

James Reed, OCSO

United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma

Kansas Department of Corrections

Sheryl “Mac” McCollum, Task Force Coordinator and CSI

Kerri Rawson, Advocacy and Suspectology

Dr. Ann Burgess, Profiling

Dr. Joni Johnston, PI

Paul Holes, Cold Case Investigator

Lisa Ribacoff, Polygraph

Nancy Grace, Former Prosecutor & Media Personality

Dr. David Mittelman, DNA Analysis

Dr. Kristen Mittelman, Probative Evidence

JoeScott Morgan, Death Investigator

Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential

Mareen O’Connell, Retired FBI

Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, NYPD Homicide

Peter Hyatt, Statement Analysis

Kelley Lawson, Forensic Artist

Trace Sargent, K9

Ezekiel Avalos, Chautauqua County SO, KS.

Dr. Alice Gooding, Forensic Anthropologist

Mellzel Martin, Handwriting Expert

Francey Hakes, Former US Attorney

Shera LaPoint, Ancestral Expert

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office will provide regular updates as the investigation progresses.

The OCSO will respond to District Attorney Mike Fisher’s comments at a 2 p.m. press conference today.