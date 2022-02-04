WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has announced the newest Barton Scholar.

Ella Tucker, a senior at Epic Charter Schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will receive $12,500 a year for four years to attend Wichita State. The $50,000 Barton Scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in Kansas.

To become the Barton Scholar, Tucker not only had to be an exemplary student but also compete in a rigorous set of challenges at WSU including speeches, activities and group exercises. After multiple rounds, she was selected as the finalist.

“Ella is a hardworking, kind and intuitive person who impressed us all over the course of the competition,” shared Dr. Larisa Genin, dean of the Barton School of Business at WSU. “We are honored to have her as our next Barton Scholar. I can’t wait to see the impact she will make on our school, university and community during and after college.”

While attending Wichita State, Tucker plans to study management and begin classes in fall 2022.