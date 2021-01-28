Oklahoma woman killed in rollover crash on slushy Russell County highway

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old Sperry, Oklahoma woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on westbound I-70 in Russell County.

The crash happened about four miles east of Russell. A Jeep SUV, driven by Miyotzi A. Jemenez, lost control on the wet and slushy roadway, entered the median, and rolled two times. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels in the eastbound lane. Jemenez was killed in the crash. She was not wearing her seatbelt according to the highway patrol.

A passenger, 24-year-old Rosa Stacy Bernal of Haskell, Oklahoma, was transported to Russell Regional Hospital with minor injuries.