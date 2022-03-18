WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAF) — Two people injured in the shooting at Olathe East High School are recognized by Congress a second time.

Sen. Roger Marshall made a tribute to school resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel on the Senate floor. His remarks have now been officially added to the Congressional Record.

“I pray that something like that may never happen in those halls or any others across America again, for even though there were no fatal wounds, the scars of trauma everyone at Olathe East will surely run deep,” Marshall said.

Jaylon Elmore, the 18-year-old Olathe East student charged with attempted capital murder, remains hospitalized due to his injuries from the shooting.

Marshall recognized both Clark and Stoppel for their “brave actions during an active shooter situation at Olathe East High School helped keep an already tragic situation from taking students’ lives,” Marshall said.

He also acknowledges the possibility that the outcome could have been worse had the two men not responded as they did during the shooting.

“I ask now that my colleagues show this same admiration and recognition for Officer Clark and that he

may stay safe protecting his community,” Marshall said.

Senator Marshall also joined members of the Kansas delegation in introducing a resolution to recognize the heroic actions of Clark and Stoppel earlier this month.