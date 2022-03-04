OLATHE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Parents rushed to reunification points to wait for their children following a shooting at Olathe East High School Friday morning.

One parent said his daughter is a senior at the high school. She called him and was frantic following the shooting.

“She actually called me, and I could tell she was frantic. She thought a student had shot himself, but when she said she heard six shots, I figured that wasn’t the case,” the parent told FOX4’s Jonathan Ketz.

The teenager’s father said she was in a conference room next to the office where the shooting happened.

“I was out in the garage. I came into the kitchen to my wife, frantic, of course, not knowing if there was an active shooter in the building or what,” the father said.

Following the shooting, the teenager told her father that she was moved to a different room and was talking with investigators.

The teenager was not injured, and the Olathe Police Department confirmed there were no reports of any students other than the suspected shooter who were physically injured Friday morning.

The mother of a freshman also rushed to pick up her daughter.

“She said there’d been a shooting, and she was doing her homework, and a bunch of kids started running and screaming, and they all ran into whatever room they were guided to,” she said.

The woman said she was OK until she got near Olathe East, and then she was shaken up.

“Until I see her, get her in the car, I think it will hit her a little bit more,” she said.

Another parent rushed to see his three children at Olathe East following the gunfire.

“I just want to make sure they’re OK,” he said.

The family used to live in the area but recently moved to Wyandotte County. He made the decision to keep his kids in the Olathe School District, hoping they would get a better education and it would be safer than Wyandotte High School.

“Why? I don’t understand. How did someone get in the school, enter the school with a weapon? I mean, how does that happen? I’m still distraught over it.”