WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who recently accepted a job as the new Wichita Public Schools (WPS) athletic director is one of the victims of a shooting at Olathe East High School.

Dr. Kaleb Stoppel is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe East. He was the administrator who was shot at Olathe East Friday morning, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Police say a student shot Dr. Stoppel and School Resource Officer (SRO) Erik Clark in the office area of Olathe East. Clark called in the shooting and shot the suspect. Police say all three of the injured people are expected to survive.

It is too early to know if this will change plans for Stoppel to begin his Wichita job this July. In January, Stoppel posted a message on Twitter after accepting the WPS job.

Olathe community, friends, & colleagues:

It has been my honor to serve Olathe Public Schools for the past 8 years. Next year, I will join USD 259 Wichita Public Schools, serving as the District Athletic Director.

I am grateful for the opportunities, experiences, & memories!” Dr. Kaleb Stoppel @ADStoppelOE

WPS hired Stoppel because of the retirement of J. Means, who has served as athletic director for the past 11 years and for 23 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Northwest.

“While I’m looking forward to retirement, I will miss the students and staff of WPS and the local and state athletic officials I’ve enjoyed working with,” Means said.

Means said he is eager to work with Stoppel. He also said he feels Stoppel is a good choice for the role.

“Having grown up in western Kansas and then working in the Olathe area, Kaleb brings a unique perspective of how athletics works throughout the state,” Means said. “He’s very active in both our state and national organizations and will bring a wealth of knowledge to this position.”

For the past four years, Stoppel has served as Olathe East’s assistant principal and athletic director. He has also served as a middle school assistant principal and athletic director at Santa Fe Trail Middle School and a high school math teacher and head track coach at Olathe South High School.

He began his teaching career in the North Kansas City School District at Winnetonka High School, where he was a teacher and coach of multiple sports, including track, football, cross country, swimming and diving.

Stoppel was a multi-sport student-athlete at Osage City High School, and later, an NCAA Division I collegiate athlete, running track and field at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.