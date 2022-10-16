WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event.
The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
Schedule of events:
- 2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show
- In the Empire House Theatre
- 3 p.m. – Hobby Horse Rodeo
- On the main street
- 3 p.m. – Saloon Girls
- Daisy Lonstem’s Saloon Girls in the Saloon
- 3:15 p.m. – Story Time
- The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus will host a story time in the Empire House
- 3:30 p.m. – Danger!
- Zombies will be having a gunfight in the streets
- 4 p.m. – Medicine Show
- In the Empire House Theatre
- 4 p.m. – Saloon Girls
- Daisy Lonstem’s Saloon Girls in the Saloon
- 4:30 p.m. – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Headless Horseman to chase Ichabod Crane after
- In front of the saloon
- 5 p.m. – Dancing!
- In the streets
- 5:30 p.m. – Hobby Horse Rodeo
- On the main street
- 6 p.m. – Danger!
- Zombies will be having a gunfight in the streets
- 6:30 p.m. – Dead Wedding, Headless Horseman to chase Ichabod Crane after
- In the church cemetery
- 7 p.m. – Dancing!
- In the streets
Other activities include games, pumpkin bowlinhg, a Cowtown club social, a Halloween pallet maze, tiaras and Tails (vendor), Piccadilly Players, Tie Dye a Go-Go (vendor) and the Livery stable Wichita Paranormal Research Society.
Food and drinks are available for purchase in the saloon, next to Cowtown’s music store.
Admission is $5 per person. Kids four and under, Cowtown members, teachers and veterans get in for free.
The Old Cowtown Museum encourages kids to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their trick-or-treat bags.
