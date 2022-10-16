WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event.

The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

Schedule of events:

2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre

3 p.m. – Hobby Horse Rodeo On the main street

3 p.m. – Saloon Girls Daisy Lonstem’s Saloon Girls in the Saloon

3:15 p.m. – Story Time The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus will host a story time in the Empire House

3:30 p.m. – Danger! Zombies will be having a gunfight in the streets

4 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre

4 p.m. – Saloon Girls Daisy Lonstem’s Saloon Girls in the Saloon

4:30 p.m. – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Headless Horseman to chase Ichabod Crane after In front of the saloon

5 p.m. – Dancing! In the streets

5:30 p.m. – Hobby Horse Rodeo On the main street

6 p.m. – Danger! Zombies will be having a gunfight in the streets

6:30 p.m. – Dead Wedding, Headless Horseman to chase Ichabod Crane after In the church cemetery

7 p.m. – Dancing! In the streets



Other activities include games, pumpkin bowlinhg, a Cowtown club social, a Halloween pallet maze, tiaras and Tails (vendor), Piccadilly Players, Tie Dye a Go-Go (vendor) and the Livery stable Wichita Paranormal Research Society.

Food and drinks are available for purchase in the saloon, next to Cowtown’s music store.

Admission is $5 per person. Kids four and under, Cowtown members, teachers and veterans get in for free.

The Old Cowtown Museum encourages kids to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their trick-or-treat bags.