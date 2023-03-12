WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown Museum is going to host a 2023 season launch party.

The launch party will be on Sunday, April 2, from 12 to 5 p.m.

We will have our dancers out, plus gunfight shows from each of our gunfighting groups, plus vendors, food trucks, and more! Old Cowtown Museum

The Old Cowtown Museum says you can meet its volunteers and find out how to become a part of the team yourself at the party. You can also have the chance to tour the museum’s exhibits while learning about Wichita’s early history.

Those in attendance will also be able to get a sneak peek of the events the museum has lined up for 2023.

The event is free and open to the public.