Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration canceled for 2020

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) —The annual Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration, a yearly community fireworks display that is led by a planning committee made up of City staff, community partners, and volunteers has been canceled for 2020 according to the city.

In a news release, the city said the decision to cancel the show was made at the May 4 city commission meeting at the recommendation of the planning committee.

According to Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, who co-chairs the planning committee, the recommendation to cancel was due to social distancing and the ability to have large gatherings and funding concerns for the show.

“The negative economic impact that the pandemic has put on both businesses and government entities made it hard to justify the cost of the show this year,” Spencer said.

Spencer said that the planning committee intends to regroup next year to plan a bigger and better show for the community, though that will still be dependent on community support.

Individuals or businesses that would like to donate to the 2021 Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration can do so by sending their donation to the City of Dodge City – Community Fireworks Fund, 806 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801. Or contact Chief Spencer for more information at 620-225-8187.

