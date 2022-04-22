WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It seems to be a fact of life. Electronic gadgets that thrilled us when we first bought them quickly become outdated and need to be replaced. The list includes computers, VCRs, and even video games.
Sedgwick County is offering residents and businesses a chance to get rid of gadgets that are collecting dust around the house. It’s hosting a free e-waste collection event this weekend and next. It started Thursday.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remaining days are:
- Friday, April 22
- Saturday, April 23
- Thursday, April 28
- Friday, April 29
- Saturday, April 30
Take your unwanted electronics to the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West Street. (See list of accepted items below.)
These are the items the County will accept. The asterisk means the hard drives will be destroyed.
- Computers*
- Laptops*
- Printers*
- Television sets
- Cell phones*
- Batteries (terminals must be taped)
- Tablets*
- E-readers*
- VCR/DVR/DVD players
- Blu-ray players
- Network devices* (routers, hubs, modems)
- Peripherals components* (hard drives, keyboards, mice, cables, codes, CD-ROMs, circuit boards, power supplies)
- Pagers*
- PDA*
- Phones*
- Scanners*
- Fax-machines*
- Digital converter boxes
- Cable/satellite receivers
- Portable music player
- Audio-visual equipment
- Video games
The collection event is not open to businesses that sell or recycle electronics.