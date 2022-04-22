WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It seems to be a fact of life. Electronic gadgets that thrilled us when we first bought them quickly become outdated and need to be replaced. The list includes computers, VCRs, and even video games.

Sedgwick County is offering residents and businesses a chance to get rid of gadgets that are collecting dust around the house. It’s hosting a free e-waste collection event this weekend and next. It started Thursday.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remaining days are:

Friday, April 22

Saturday, April 23

Thursday, April 28

Friday, April 29

Saturday, April 30

Take your unwanted electronics to the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West Street. (See list of accepted items below.)

These are the items the County will accept. The asterisk means the hard drives will be destroyed.

Computers*

Laptops*

Printers*

Television sets

Cell phones*

Batteries (terminals must be taped)

Tablets*

E-readers*

VCR/DVR/DVD players

Blu-ray players

Network devices* (routers, hubs, modems)

Peripherals components* (hard drives, keyboards, mice, cables, codes, CD-ROMs, circuit boards, power supplies)

Pagers*

PDA*

Phones*

Scanners*

Fax-machines*

Digital converter boxes

Cable/satellite receivers

Portable music player

Audio-visual equipment

Video games

The collection event is not open to businesses that sell or recycle electronics.