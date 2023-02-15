A window at the old Wichita Public Library was broken over the weekend. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is assessing the extent of damage to the old library after it was vandalized over the weekend.

It happened over the weekend, police say, and there have been no arrests made. The Wichita Police Department is working on a safety plan to increase the presence of Wichita’s Homeless Outreach Team.

A window at the old Wichita Public Library was broken over the weekend. (KSN Photo)

WPD says it is planning to add more patrol officers in the area around the building to assist unhoused residents in an effort to reduce the increased damage to the property.

WPD says it is unknown if unhoused people are breaking into the library to sleep, but officers have seen an increase in unhoused residents around the building. Officers are actively working with them to address their needs.