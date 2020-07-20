Old tech has third of Kansas lawmakers’ disclosures offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A review of records by The Associated Press shows that Kansas residents who want to learn about their state legislators’ financial interests have about a 32% chance of not finding the information online.
To see a report that’s not online a resident must visit or call the secretary of state’s office in Topeka.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office says the issue is that about a third of lawmakers file the disclosures on paper rather than online, and outdated equipment prevents staff from uploading the forms to the computer system that can be quickly accessed by voters.
An office spokeswoman says they’re working on the issue.
