Old Town businesses speak on security measures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some bars in Old Town are tightening up on security after a man opened fire outside a nightclub Tuesday.

Normajean Adams, the manager at Heroes Sports Bar and Grill, says Tuesday morning’s shooting is leading her to make some changes to the bar’s security.

“I want to make sure that my security is going to be well versed and trained to de-escalate when things are escalated up,” she said. “Also, I want to have a mental health specialist come out and talk with them so they can just be aware that everyone can’t control everything. It’s just up to us to keep not only our customers but my girls safe as well.”

While Adams is making some changes, she also says it’s nearly impossible for any bar to prepare for a situation like what happened at Enigma Tuesday morning.

“No one really knows what to do when someone is just free unloading and anyone in their way is going to get hit. That’s a totally different situation that no one is really ready for,” Adams added.

The owner of Sabor Latin Bar and Grille, Melad Stephan, believes Old Town has been through a noticeable transformation in security measures the last few years.

Stephan said, “Really the security around 24 hours helped a lot. Even the police department did the riding the horses around and that helped a lot.”

He says many of the businesses have also installed their own security measures.

“We have night vision cameras outside and in the parking lot and we installed new cameras inside,” Stephan explained. “We always keep an eye on our employees when they leave at night. You know you just kind of have to watch what you’re doing.”