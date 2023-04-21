CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is a special day in Chanute. The small town is celebrating a big birthday for one of its own.

Margaret Hollenshead was born on April 22, 1911, in Chanute. At age 112, she’s the oldest person living in the state of Kansas, and the 16th oldest operson in the United States.

The southeast Kansas town is home to many historical homes and buildings. On the west side, living inside the Credo Senior Living Center is one of the town’s true treasures.

“Margaret, what do think about being 112? You still think you’re 90, don’t ya,” said Barbie Baughn, the Credo Senior Living Center Director.

Before KSN spoke with Margaret and Baughn, a group of elementary school children stopped by to sing for the birthday girl, who taught music to four generations of Chanute students until she retired 47 years ago.

“So, we had the kids in, and she really interacted with the children while they were singing with her and everything. She does like this, like she’s directing them,” said Baughn.

Prior to her interview, Margaret had swigged her favorite drink, Bacardi Rum and Coke.

“What do you think has let you live to be 112, Margaret? Is it that cigarette and a Rum and Coke everyday? All things in moderation?” Baughn answered for Margaret.

Margaret has lived through many major events:

The president of the year she was born was the hefty William Howard Taft. In the century-plus following Taft, we’ve had 19 presidents.

She was a child during World War I. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the JFK assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., racial unrest, and too many advances in technology to count.

She outlived Chanute’s most famous person, Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Ralph Miller, who coached at Wichita before it was Wichita State. He was born when Margaret was 8. Miller died in 2001 at age 82.

Margaret and fellow Credo Senior Living Center resident Sharon Carpenter were members of the Chanute Historical Society.

“A really wonderful person to be able to know because she could just give us stories about this house. That house. Who lived there, you know? She had a lot of history, and she loved her music,” said Carpenter.

The Credo Senior Living Center also planned a party for Margaret.

“So, Saturday at 2:00, we’ll have a big birthday celebration here that the public is invited. Anybody, all of her old students or former students, a lot of them are going to be here,” said Baughn.

A drive-through parade of antique cars is also scheduled to pass by Margaret’s patio, where she will enjoy the show.

“It’s amazing, and I say it. To me it’s sad to think she’s at that age and not really, I don’t think can say enjoying it. Whereas, you know, in her 90s I think she was still, you know, able to enjoy things that were going on,” said Carpenter.

What is the secret to living a long, healthy life?

“She’ll typically tell you it’s her rum and Coke and a cigarette. One a day, and it keeps the doctor away,” Baughn answered for Margaret.