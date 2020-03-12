Closings and Delays
Man dead and 2-year-old girl missing after vehicle submersion in Leon

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County officials responded to a vehicle submersion in Leon around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. An adult and one minor were inside the vehicle during the submersion, according to Butler County Dispatch.

The Butler County Sheriff said after 90-minutes of rescue efforts, the crew was able to extricate the driver’s body which was pinned inside the submerged car. The body of his missing 2-year-old daughter hasn’t been located yet.

The Sheriff said the submersion took place following a chase, and the driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Heavy equipment is being used in the rescue efforts. The search will continue overnight.

