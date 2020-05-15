One person receives burns in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of South Market on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say one person was burned but was not transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

