One person was critically injured following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Washington and Osie. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a police chase that ended with a rollover crash in south Wichita.

It happened at Osie and Washington around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN News that officers were investigating larcenies in the area and began chasing a suspected car that was possibly involved.

The car drove off and rolled over. When the driver got out of the car, they collapsed and eventually died at the hospital. Another person also received injuries.

Wichita police said they called off the chase before the crash.

The Wichita Police Department is on the scene, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol, which is now investigating.

KSN News will have updates on this story on air and online throughout the day.