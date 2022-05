WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least one person is in critical condition after a crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday evening.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received the report around 6 p.m. of the accident at South Fern Street and West Pawnee Street.

Police and first responders are on the scene working the crash.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.

In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.