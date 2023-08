Crash at 37th and Tobin (KSNW Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is critically injured following a crash in northeast Wichita early Sunday morning, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.

It happened at 37th St. and Tobin Ave. just after 5 a.m.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said the vehicle hit a tree and the person was trapped inside.

They had to be extricated from the vehicle.

