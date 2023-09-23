WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver who has not yet been identified died in a single-car crash Saturday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a report around 7:23 p.m. for the report of a single-car crash in the 700 block of E. 17th St. N.

Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat. Wichita police say he was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died.

An investigation revealed the man was driving east on 17th Street when he lost control and hit a utility pole.

The WPD says speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash and the ID of the driver is ongoing.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.