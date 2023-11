WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kansas Highway 96 has left a woman injured. The crash happened at 7 p.m. Thursday near the westbound exit ramp for Oliver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Toyota 4Runner was following too close to a Ford Fiesta and struck it. The crash caused the Fiesta to rear-end a Honda Civic.

The woman driving the Fiesta was taken to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition, according to a KHP report. The drivers of the other two vehicles weren’t transported.