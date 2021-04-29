One critically injured in east Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an injury accident involving a motorcycle at 21st and Greenwich Road Thursday evening. The call came in around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Oak Creek Parkway accident site, they found a 49-year-old seriously injured male. He was on a motorcycle driving westbound in the center lane when he was struck by a small four-door vehicle at the intersection. The 49-year-old male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say they don’t believe the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police are also checking the area for any surveillance video that might have captured the accident. They couldn’t confirm if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

21st Street was blocked in both directions, east and west, for several hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.