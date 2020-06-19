One critically injured in north Wichita crash involving van and motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a crash at 53rd St. North and Porter Thursday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m. 

Wichita police say the crash involved a motorcycle hitting a van. Two men were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash. The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition and the van driver was taken in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the crash scene.

