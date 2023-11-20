WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people received injuries in a northeast Wichita house fire on Monday.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 7215 block of E. Ayesbury, which is northeast of 21st Street and Rock Road.

The Wichita Fire Department arrived to find heavy fire coming from the garage of the home. The fire also spread to the house.

Both people made it out. One received critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another refused treatment and went to a neighbor’s home. Three dogs were also inside, and crews found two of them.

Battalion Chief Terry Gresham said the house is not a total loss but will be unlivable. He said the rain was a bit of a hindrance in fighting the fire.

“Our truck crew that goes to the roof to pop the top of the roof to be able to get the smoke out and heat makes the roof slicker. They are already dealing with the sawdust and everything. Now, they are dealing with the rain, so it is a hindrance on them to get that done,” he said.