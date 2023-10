WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi crash in Butler County has left one person critically injured on Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 254 near the intersection of Andover Road.

Butler County Dispatch confirms one person is critically hurt. There is no word on any other injuries.

One critically injured in semi crash near Benton on Oct. 11, 2023 (KSN Photo)

KSN will update this story as more information is made available.