Man dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a car and motorcycle crash at 42nd Street South and Seneca Street Wednesday evening.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a 21-year-old man died, and one person was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

