WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting at a mobile home park in south Wichita hospitalized one person on Friday.

The call came in around 5 p.m. from Mobile Manor Estates near the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the victim, a 20-year-old man, walked into a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.

